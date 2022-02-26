ByteNext (BNU) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $576,950.64 and $14,452.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

