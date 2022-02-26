Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,063.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,440.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,587.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,768.73. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

