Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CABO traded up $18.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,440.36. 53,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,587.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,768.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cable One by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

