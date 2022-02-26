Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.55. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 39,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.