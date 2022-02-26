Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given New GBX 227 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.33.
OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.