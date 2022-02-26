California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 812 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CareDx worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $39.20 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

