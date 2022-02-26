California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Appian worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Appian by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,841,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Appian by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 243,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,700. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $58.72 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $189.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

