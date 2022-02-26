California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,016,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

