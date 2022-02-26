California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of SHLS opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

