California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

AIT stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.