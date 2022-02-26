California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

