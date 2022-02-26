California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,566 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

