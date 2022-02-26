California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of LCI Industries worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in LCI Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.