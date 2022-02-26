Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $46.46. Calix shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 6,509 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.