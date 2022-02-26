Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,607 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.