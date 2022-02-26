Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $230,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.