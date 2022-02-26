Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 3% Higher

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.15. 166,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,396,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

