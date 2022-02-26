Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

