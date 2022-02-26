Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$10.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

