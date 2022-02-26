Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $75.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $155.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

