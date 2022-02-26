Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $112.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.39.

TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

