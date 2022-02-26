Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $220.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.60.

NYSE W opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,661,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

