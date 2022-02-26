Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $50.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.