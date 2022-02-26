Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPXWF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

