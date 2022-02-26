Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards Sells 12,091 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CPRI stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

