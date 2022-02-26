Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.12 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CDW by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

