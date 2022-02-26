Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 38.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

