Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $145.55 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.06.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

