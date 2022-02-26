Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $569.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

