Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.
Shares of TAST opened at $2.64 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
