Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.64 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

