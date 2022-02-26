Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.19.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

