Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Casa Systems worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 47,174 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

