Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

