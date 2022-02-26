Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSTL opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

