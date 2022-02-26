Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Position Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

