CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.85.

CNP opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

