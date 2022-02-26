Centiva Capital LP Acquires 2,898 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $240.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.33 and its 200-day moving average is $223.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

