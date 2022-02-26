Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 46,625 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 377,632 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.76 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.
In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Flex Profile
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
