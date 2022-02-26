Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 46,625 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 377,632 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.76 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

