Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $623.16 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $645.30 and a 200-day moving average of $655.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.