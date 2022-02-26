Centiva Capital LP Invests $784,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.