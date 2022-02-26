Centiva Capital LP Invests $989,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -723.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

