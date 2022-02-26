Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

