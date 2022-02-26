Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cerner by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,391,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

