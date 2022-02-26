Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

