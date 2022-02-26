Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $267.27 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

