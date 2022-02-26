Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11,427.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,303,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 1,291,961 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $31.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.