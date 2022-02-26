Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 632 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

