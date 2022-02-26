Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

