Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.98 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

