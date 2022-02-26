Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.